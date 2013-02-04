Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
List of National Football League Super Bowl champions.
February 3, 2013 - Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31
February 5, 2012 - New York Giants 21, New England 17
February 6, 2011 - Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25
February 7, 2010 - New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17
February 1, 2009 - Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23
February 3, 2008 - New York Giants 17, New England 14
February 4, 2007 - Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17
February 5, 2006 - Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10
February 6, 2005 - New England 24, Philadelphia 21
February 1, 2004 - New England 32, Carolina 29
January 26, 2003 - Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21
February 3, 2002 - New England 20, St. Louis 17
January 28, 2001 - Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7
January 30, 2000 - St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16
January 31, 1999 - Denver 34, Atlanta 19
January 25, 1998 - Denver 31, Green Bay 24
January 26, 1997 - Green Bay 35, New England 21
January 28, 1996 - Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17
January 29, 1995 - San Francisco 49, San Diego 26
January 30, 1994 - Dallas 30, Buffalo 13
January 31, 1993 - Dallas 52, Buffalo 17
January 26, 1992 - Washington 37, Buffalo 24
January 27, 1991 - New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19
January 28, 1990 - San Francisco 55, Denver 10
January 22, 1989 - San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
January 31, 1988 - Washington 42, Denver 10
January 25, 1987 - New York Giants 39, Denver 20
January 26, 1986 - Chicago 46, New England 10
January 20, 1985 - San Francisco 38, Miami 16
January 22, 1984 - Los Angeles 38, Washington 9
January 30, 1983 - Washington 27, Miami 17
January 24, 1982 - San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21
January 25, 1981 - Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10
January 20, 1980 - Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles 19
January 21, 1979 - Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
January 15, 1978 - Dallas 27, Denver 10
January 9, 1977 - Oakland 32, Minnesota 14
January 18, 1976 - Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
January 12, 1975 - Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6
January 13, 1974 - Miami 24, Minnesota 7
January 14, 1973 - Miami 14, Washington 7
January 16, 1972 - Dallas 24, Miami 3
January 17, 1971 - Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
January 11, 1970 - Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7
January 12, 1969 - New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7
January 14, 1968 - Green Bay 33, Oakland 14
January 15, 1967 - Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10
(Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Julian Linden)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Wales defender Ben Davies, a key member of his country's Euro 2016 squad, has signed a new contract that runs until 2021, the Premier League club said on Thursday.