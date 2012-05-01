Tomas Borge, a founder of the Sandinista National Liberation Front party (FSLN) and Nicaragua's ambassador to Peru, speaks to a Reuters reporter during an interview in Managua in this June 9, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (L) and Tomas Borge, a founder of the Sandinista National Liberation Front party (FSLN) and former interior minister, wave to supporters during the 25th anniversary celebration of the Nicaraguan revolution, at the Juan Pablo Segundo Plaza in Managua in this July 19, 2004 file photo. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas/Files

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (L) and Tomas Borge, a founder of the Sandinista National Liberation Front party (FSLN) and former interior minister, talk during Sandinista's congress in Managua in this February 29, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

MANAGUA Tomas Borge, one of the founders of Nicaragua's leftist Sandinista movement who served as interior minister after the 1979 revolution that toppled U.S.-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza, died on Monday at the age of 81.

The former paramilitary fighter, considered one of the hardliners in Daniel Ortega's government in the 1980s, was hospitalized earlier this month for a lung infection and was moved to intensive care after complications from surgery.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the end ... of the fruitful life of the revolutionary Tomas Borge," government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo, who is also the wife of Ortega, the current president, told local radio late on Monday.

Murillo did not disclose the cause of death.

Borge helped found the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) in 1961 and was jailed for plotting to overthrow the right-wing Somoza.

Borge was among the nine Sandinista leaders who first put Ortega in power after the revolution. He served as a powerful interior minister in Ortega's leftist government for most of the 1980s.

U.S. President Ronald Reagan saw the Sandinistas as a threat and backed the right-wing Contras in a decade-long civil war that killed around 30,000 people and wrecked the Central American nation's economy.

Ortega and the Sandinistas were voted out of power in 1990 but have since returned to power, winning a landslide re-election last November.

Borge, born on August 13, 1930, served as a congressman and ambassador to Peru and Ecuador, later moderating his more extreme leftist views and even backing free trade deals in the region with the United States.

He also wrote several books.

In the late 1990s he was drawn into a sexual abuse scandal that tarnished the reputation of top Sandinista leaders, when a female party member accused him forcibly of kissing and touching her when she worked as his interpreter.

(Reporting by Ivan Castro, writing by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Paul Simao)