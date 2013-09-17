Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
MANAGUA Nicaragua filed a new lawsuit against Colombia with the International Court of Justice on Monday, claiming territory that includes lucrative offshore oil fields and fishing waters in the Caribbean, the government said in a statement.
The lawsuit asks the court, based in The Hague, to settle a long-standing border dispute.
The United Nations court ruled in a separate lawsuit in November that Nicaragua held sovereignty over the disputed waters, but Colombia argued the ruling was inapplicable.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has called for a bilateral agreement with Colombia to implement the international court's previous ruling.
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.