MANAGUA An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck in western Nicaragua on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, and was felt strongly as far away as the capital of neighbouring Honduras.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or casualties from the quake, which hit 25 km (16 miles) northeast of the city of El Viejo, in the Chinandega region, at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Nicaragua´s government said there was some damage to a church near the epicentre, and that it was still checking for any other damage in the area.

The USGS revised down its initial report of the quake's magnitude as 6.4.

