LONDON The French government will launch the privatisation process for its regional airports in February after completing the tender specifications at the end of January, said three sources familiar with the sale.

The privatisations of the Nice Cote d'Azur and Lyon Saint-Exupery airports had originally been expected to kick off before the end of last year, but was delayed due to regional elections held in December, two sources said.

The privatisations are expected to attract bidders ranging from companies such as Italian group Atlantia, which has the concession for Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports, to the infrastructure arm of Australia's Macquarie.

Some groups are forming consortia prior to the launch of the process.

Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial tied up with infrastructure fund Meridiam for a potential bid, Reuters reported last month.

Leadership changes in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, minority shareholders of the Nice and Lyon airports respectively, meant that the auction could not be launched until the new regional heads reviewed the tender specifications, which outline the scope of the assets being sold and the regulation surrounding them.

The French government has been selling stakes in a number of companies it holds in recent years in order to hit budget deficit targets.

Following the sale of almost 50 percent of the capital of Toulouse-Blagnac airport in 2014, the government decided last year to put its 60 percent stakes in Nice and Lyon on the block.

The two processes are not expected to run simultaneously, with Nice, the more attractive of the two assets and expected to be valued at around 1.5 billion euros (1.1 billion pounds), likely to hit the market first.

The Agence des participations de L'Etat, the French government body that holds the majority stake in the airports and is leading the sale, declined to comment. Spokespersons for the two regions were not immediately available to comment.

(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)