PARIS Areva has halted output until further notice at its Somair uranium mine in northern Niger after an attack at the plant earlier on Thursday.

The mine, which produced 3,065 tonnes of uranium in 2012, makes up 30 percent of the group's uranium production globally.

"We have stopped production at the mine until further notice to allow us to assess whether the attack has caused damage in the mine," an Areva spokesman told Reuters.

Speaking on France Inter radio, Niger's government spokesman Marou Amadou said the crushing and grinding units at the Somair mine near Arlit had been particularly hit.

(Reporting By Muriel Boselli and Michel Rose; Edited by Sybille de La Hamaide)