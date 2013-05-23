French President Francois Hollande speaks at the Gewandhaus concert hall in Leipzig during festivities to mark the 150th anniversary of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), May 23, 2013. REUTERS//Kay Nietfeld/Pool

PARIS France will do everything to protect its interests in Niger after an attack on a uranium plant run by nuclear reactor maker Areva near the northern town of Arlit earlier on Thursday, French President Francois Hollande said.

"We will have the same will to co-operate (with Niger) to fight against terrorism and will also protect our interests," he told reporters.

"Everybody should know that we will let nothing pass and support Niger's authorities to end the hostage taking and annihilate the group that carried out these attacks."

Uranium extraction in Niger represents about 20 percent of France's needs for its nuclear power stations.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)