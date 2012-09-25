Turkey detains 26 people after car bomb, governor says PKK responsible
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained 26 people over a car bomb attack in the south-eastern town of Viransehir, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday.
NIAMEY Niger has arrested five people near the Nigerian border suspected of belonging to the militant Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram, Niger security officials said on Tuesday.
The group has been blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Nigeria since 2010. Observers say they suspect it is using Niger as a transit route to link up with other militant groups like Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Magreb, now controlling northern Mali.
"State Security Police arrested the five suspected Boko Haram members who entered Niger on Sunday through the Zinder region. They have been transferred to Niamey for further questioning," a security official said, asking not to be named.
Another security official said Niger had heightened security along its border with Nigeria as the country intensifies its fight against the militant group, which wants to carve out an Islamic state in northern Nigeria.
Nigeria's military said on Monday it had killed 35 members of Boko Haram and arrested several during an overnight gunbattle in Damaturu, capital of northeastern Yobe state which borders Niger.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Roche)
SEOUL Handcuffed and tied with white rope, the scion of one of the world's biggest conglomerates, Samsung Group, was taken on Saturday for questioning by South Korean authorities after spending a night in a small detention cell.
BAGHDAD The U.S.-led military coalition on Saturday said its forces struck a building in the main medical complex of western Mosul, suspected to house an Islamic State command centre.