NIAMEY Niger's government has formally resigned to make way for a new cabinet after the re-election of President Mahamadou Issoufou, according to a statement from the government's secretary-general read on public radio on Saturday.

Issoufou was re-elected to a second five-year term in March polls boycotted by the opposition and was sworn into office on Saturday, vowing in a speech to continue the West African nation's fight against terrorism.

The former French colony has deployed troops against the Nigeria-based extremist group Boko Haram and has also contributed to a regional offensive against the militants.

The president named Brigi Raffini, his current prime minister, to serve again in office. The prime minister submitted the cabinet's resignation to Issoufou after his inauguration ceremony.

"The resignation was accepted," the statement read. "While waiting for the nomination of ministers, the secretaries-general of the ministers are responsible for current affairs."

The prime minister is responsible for nominating a cabinet, which the president must approve.

(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Andrew Roche)