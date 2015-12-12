Niger's Prime Minister Brigi Rafini attends the opening ceremony of a flyover road built by Chinese company GSCI in Niamey, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

NIAMEY Niger will audit its electoral register ahead of a presidential election in February 2016 following demands from opposition parties, Prime Minister Brigi Rafini said on state television.

The decision is a victory for parties opposed to President Mahamadou Issoufou who is favourite to win a second five-year term in the election and it could relieve political tensions in the Sahelian country.

"Some representatives of political parties wanted an audit of certain aspects of the register. We have agreed for a team to define the terms of the audit by Dec. 18 at the latest," Prime Minister Brigi Rafini said late on Friday.

"The register, once it is finalised, will be a consensus document that will permit us to move towards a peaceful, calm and transparent election."

The independent national electoral commission rejected a separate request from the opposition to hold local elections, set for May, before the presidential and legislative polls.

Niger's main opposition party has chosen as its candidate former prime minister Seyni Oumarou, who came second at the last election.

A third candidate, opposition leader Hama Amadou, flew back to the country on Nov. 14 and was arrested on charges of suspected involvement in a baby trafficking scheme.

Issoufou is a Western ally in the fight against Islamist militants in West Africa including Boko Haram and the ruling Niger Party for Democracy and Socialism expects him to win in the first round.

Niger is a member of a regional grouping of states fighting Boko Haram and has declared a state of emergency in its southeastern Diffa region due to numerous cross-border attacks from Nigeria in recent months.

