ABUJA A Nigerian Air Force plane crashed into a house in the northern city of Kaduna on Saturday, killing all seven people on board, a military spokesman said.

The air force said the Dornier-228 aircraft crashed into a house shortly after taking off from Kaduna Military Airfield around 06:45 (0545 GMT). Nobody on the ground was hurt. "The plane was on a daily routine flight to Abuja when it crashed within the premises of the barracks, killing the four crew members and three civilian passengers," said military spokesman Colonel Abdul Usman.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the crash.

(Reporting by Isaac Abrak, additional reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet)