MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Suspected members of the Boko Haram Islamist sect opened fire on bar in northeastern Nigeria on Tuesday, killing eight people, including four policemen, the local police commissioner said.

Boko Haram's increasingly violent insurgency has become a major security problem for President Goodluck Jonathan's administration, also facing unrest over fuel price increases.

The attack in the village of Potiskum, in Yobe state, comes a day after three people were killed in the northeastern city of Maiduguri.

"Suspected Islamic sect members attacked the drinking joint and killed 8 people 4 of whom were policemen," Yobe state police commissioner Tanko Lawal told Reuters. "The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Potiskum General Hospital."

