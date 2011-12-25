ABUJA A bomb that exploded at a church in a satellite town on the outskirts of the Nigerian capital Abuja killed at least 19 people, a resident of the area said.

"I heard the blast. My house shook. I came out to the front of the church to see what was happening. I counted 19 bodies myself, many of them mutilated, and five destroyed vehicles," Tony Akpan told Reuters close to the scene.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh, editing by Tim Cocks and Peter Millership)