HONOLULU The White House condemned the violent attacks in Nigeria on Sunday, which it said appeared to be acts of terrorism.

"We condemn this senseless violence and tragic loss of life on Christmas Day," the White House said in a statement released from Hawaii, where President Barack Obama is vacationing.

"We have been in contact with Nigerian officials about what initially appear to be terrorist acts and pledge to assist them in bringing those responsible to justice," it said.

