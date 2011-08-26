A victim of a bomb blast ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja is loaded into an ambulance, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

ABUJA A car rammed into the United Nations building and exploded in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Friday, security sources said.

The U.N. have said it was a bomb and witnesses say dead bodies have been carried from the building.

"A car rammed into the building and exploded. This is very likely the work of Boko Haram and, or, AQIM (al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb) and is a serious escalation in the security situation in Nigeria. This is the worst thing that could have happened," one of the security sources said.

