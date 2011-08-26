ABUJA Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan said the people behind Friday's bomb attack on the United Nations building in Abuja were barbaric and he ordered increased security around the federal capital state following the blast.

A car bomb ripped through the United Nations' headquarters in the Nigerian capital on Friday, killing at least 18 people.

"The President believes that the attack is a most despicable assault on the United Nations' objectives of global peace and security, and the sanctity of human life to which Nigeria wholly subscribes," the Nigerian state house said in a statement.

"The President has also directed all relevant government agencies to assist in the search and rescue effort at the UN Building, and ordered heightened security across the Federal Capital Territory."

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Mark Heinrich)