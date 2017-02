KADUNA, Nigeria The office of Nigeria's This Day newspaper in the northern city of Kaduna was bombed on Thursday, security sources said, the same day a bomber killed at least three people in the paper's building in the capital Abuja.

The Red Cross confirmed it had found three dead bodies at the bomb sight in Abuja, but it wasn't clear if anyone had been killed in the Kaduna bomb.

