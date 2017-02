Wounded men accused of being a mercenaries fighting for Muammar Gaddafi, lie in a truck outside a fire station in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

ABUJA A bomb blast that tore through United Nations headquarters in the Nigerian capital Abuja killed more than 16 people, the Red Cross said on Friday.

"We have recorded 16 dead bodies and assisted 11 injured to hospital," a Nigerian Red Cross spokesman told Reuters.

"The magnitude was high before we reached the scene and some had already been taken to hospital. The casualty figure will be more than that (16)."

