KANO, Nigeria Explosions struck two churches in the northern Nigerian city of Bauchi on Sunday, witnesses said, destroying one of them completely, although there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Bauchi township resident Garbi Ali said he heard two explosions at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, before anyone would be likely to be in church, and went out to investigate.

"One of the churches was at the railway line. They just destroyed the gate. But the other one at Fadama was completely destroyed and the roof collapsed," he told Reuters by telephone, adding that he did not think there were any casualties.

