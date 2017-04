WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday the U.S. troop deployment to Cameroon is not in response to any changed threat assessment in the region.

Asked whether the deployment of about 300 troops was in response to a "triggering event," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there was no such event but rather the troops are part of an enhanced effort to counter the threat from violent extremists in the region.

