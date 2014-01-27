A Chevron gas station sign is pictured at one of their retain gas stations in Cardiff, California October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LAGOS A Nigerian judge ruled on Monday that the Federal High Court should have jurisdiction over Chevron's (CVX.N) asset sale dispute with Nigerian company Brittania-U, the local firm's lawyers said outside the court.

Chevron is seeking to sell five onshore oil blocks and has been in negotiations with several local players.

Brittania-U, run by former Chevron executive Catherine Uju Ifejika, was the highest bidder at over $1 billion (603.7 million pounds) for the biggest cluster of blocks - OML 52, 53 and 55 - and Chevron had begun discussions with the company over the sale.

But Chevron decided to look at alternative bids after Brittania-U did not show sufficient evidence it could muster the amount promptly, industry sources said.

