An excavator is seen at the site of the collapse of of a two-storey building in a police training college in Ikeja district, Lagos, Nigeria December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

LAGOS Two people were killed when part of a two-storey building in a police training college collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Sunday, the police and the emergency agency said.

The collapse happened at about 04:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) in the densely populated Ikeja district of the city, an official from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

"Two people lost their lives. Nobody is inside the rubble," said Dolapo Badmus, a spokesman for Lagos state police. Both he and the NEMA official said the search for other people was over.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa's most populous nation and often blamed by officials on the use of cheap materials.

On Dec. 11, more than 100 people were killed when a church collapsed in the southeast of the country.

