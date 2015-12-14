Former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki (R) arrives with one of his counsels Ahmed Raji at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA Nigeria's former National Security Adviser and four other people were charged with 19 counts of money laundering and criminal breach of trust amounting to 13.570 billion naira ($68.2 million) on Monday in the Abuja high court, the financial crimes agency said.

Sambo Dasuki, served as adviser under former President Goodluck Jonathan, who lost an election this year election to Muhammadu Buhari, who is bent on rooting out widespread corruption in the West African nation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said in a statement that Dasuki was charged among others with Shuaibu Salisu. who was the director of finance and administration in his office.

The main charge alleges that 10 billion naira out of the total was used to fund the previous administration's election campaign in an agreement between Dasuki, Salisu and a presidential assistant now on the run, the EFCC said.

The defendants pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned until Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Dasuki was arrested on Dec. 1 in relation to an investigation into a $2 billion arms deal. Buhari called for his arrest in November, accusing him of stealing funds through phantom arms contracts and hampering the fight against the Islamist jihadi group Boko Haram.

