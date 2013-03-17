Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
ABUJA A Nigerian airline involved in the country's deadliest air crash for 20 years has been suspended from flying just six months after it was allowed to restart, the airline said on Sunday.
Dana Air said in a statement it did not know the reason for the suspension by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
In June, Dana Air flight 992, a McDonnell Douglas MD-83, crashed into an apartment block in a populated Lagos suburb, killing 153 people on board and 10 others on the ground.
Dana was suspended, but was allowed to start flights again in September, despite an inquiry into the cause of the crash not yet being complete.
Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan sacked the head of the aviation authority last week and has proposed a replacement to the Senate.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.