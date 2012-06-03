LAGOS A plane that crashed into a downtown area of the Nigerian city Lagos on Sunday had 147 people on board, a source at the national emergency management agency said. The source said the aircraft belonged to privately owned domestic carrier Dana Air.

Two sources at Lagos airport also said the number on board was around 150.

