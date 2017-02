Nigerian naira notes are seen in this picture illustration March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/Illustration/File Photo

A girl balances a bowl with an old Nigerian naira note printed on, in Bichi village, on the outskirt of Nigeria's northern city of Kano July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo

LAGOS Nigeria's naira devalued 22.7 percent against the U.S. dollar on Monday as interbank market trading began following the removal of a central bank currency peg, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The naira traded at 255 against the dollar on Monday, weakening from the 197 peg maintained by the central bank for the last 16 months.

