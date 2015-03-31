Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari cheer as they watch news coverage of election results favourable to them on a street in Lagos, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

KADUNA, Nigeria Nigerians streamed down the streets of flashpoint northern cities on Tuesday, waving flags and chanting in celebration of a stunning election victory by opposition candidate, northerner Muhammadu Buhari.

The divided city of Kaduna had been calm and deserted for most of the day as nervous residents stayed indoors, glued to radio and television sets for word from the electoral commission about the results of this weekend's presidential election.

The city was at the centre of a wave of political bloodshed in 2011 after the last election in which Buhari lost to President Goodluck Jonathan, a southerner whose People's Democratic Party has been in power for 16 years.

However, as it became apparent that Buhari, a northern Muslim, had built an unassailable lead, many emerged from their homes, shouting in celebration.

Young men on motor bikes sped down Kaduna's main avenue, performing stunts and waving flags and brooms symbolic of Buhari's opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

There were similar scenes in Kano, northern Nigeria's biggest metropolis, and the northeast capital of Maiduguri, a city under siege from Islamist Boko Haram militants who have killed thousands in the last five years.

"I came out to celebrate because Buhari has won. I joined the queue, I waited and I voted because I want change in Nigeria," said Abubakar Musa, a 42-year-old trader in the midst of the throng in Kaduna.

Even though the results were not yet official, Musa, who confessed to switching allegiances from Jonathan's ruling PDP party, said he was confident that no backroom shenanigans could deny Buhari victory.

"I don't think the Federal Government can change the results now. When you look at the results so far, when you look at the margin that Buhari is leading with, there is no way that can change," he said.

The police stood by and watched as the masses marched past, dancing, singing and waving APC flags, while a helicopter flew overhead in the opposition's stronghold neighbourhood.

As police and army trucks drove by moments later, soldiers raised their fists in triumph, eliciting roars of approval from the crowd.

Along Lagos Street, another opposition stronghold, hundreds stood on balconies, chanting, waving and dreaming of a new era for Africa's most populous nation.

"We are not happy. Our kids don't have jobs. We need change in Nigeria. We want a turnaround," said Khadija Ousman, a 40-year-old trader dancing in front of the stall where she sells soft drinks and bread.

"We have tested other parties. Now we want to try APC. If they don't do anything, we'll kick them out."

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Louise Ireland)