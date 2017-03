ABUJA Nigeria's electoral commission said on Saturday it would extend voting into an extra day in polling stations that had technical issues with biometric card-reading machines.

"In polling units where accreditation was suspended to the following day, in accordance with the existing guidelines, arrangements will be made for voters to vote tomorrow," commissioner Chris Yimoga told journalists in Abuja.

