MAIDUGURI, Nigeria An explosion on Monday struck Jalingo, the capital of Nigeria's usually peaceful eastern Taraba state, a witness said.

A witness told Reuters by telephone the explosion was close to a government building and could have been targeting the police commissioner who drove past shortly before the blast.

On Sunday, at least 19 people were killed in two attacks on Christian worshippers. A university theatre used for services in the northern city of Kano and a church in northeast Maiduguri, Boko Haram's home town, were attacked by gunmen.

(Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Janet Lawrence)