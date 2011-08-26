ABUJA Body parts were strewn on the ground outside the shattered front of the United Nations headquarters in Abuja on Friday as Nigerian emergency workers, soldiers and police swarmed round, keeping back relatives of U.N. staff.

The ground was littered with shards of glass and chunks of brick and plaster, testimony to the strength of the explosion that smashed the central part of the building after a car rammed through the security gates and smashed into the reception area.

"When the car got inside it went straight to the basement and exploded, killing people in reception, right and left," said Abuja resident James John, who witnessed the attack.

"The entire building, from the ground floor to the topmost, was just fire and smoke. I saw six bodies being carried out. I can't believe it."

Other witnesses said the blast sent vehicles flying into the air and set the building ablaze.

Jumpy soldiers, nervously waving their assault rifles, tried to clear a way through crowds of anxious relatives for ambulances to approach the building.

Many of the crowd were in tears, trying to find out if friends or relatives in the building had survived the explosion and getting no answer to their mobile phone calls.

Rescuers on ladders propped against gaping holes in upper storeys of the building searched cautiously through the debris for survivors and bodies.

"Keep back, the building is not safe!" shouted one rescue official as the crowd pressed forward.

Ambulances inched through the throng to the smoking hole where the car had exploded and, loaded with the dead or injured, accelerated away, sirens wailing.

Police said at least 18 people had been killed by the blast but the final toll was expected to be much higher.

Nigeria is no stranger to violence, but this was the first attack of its kind in Abuja and the shock and chaos seen on television screens showed the capital was ill-prepared for such a blow.

(Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Tim Pearce)