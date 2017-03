ABUJA Nigeria's government is reviewing all options in response to the Islamic militant group Boko Haram's offer to trade the schoolgirls it abducted last month for jailed comrades.

"The government of Nigeria is considering all options towards freeing the girls and reuniting them with their parents," Mike Omeri, director general of the National Orientation Agency, part of the Ministry of Information, told a news conference.

