North Korean missile launch fails - U.S. military says
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
ABUJA Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan will on Friday visit the northeastern village from where more than 200 schoolgirls were abducted a month ago by Islamist rebel group Boko Haram, senior government officials said.
It will be Jonathan's first visit since the kidnappings to Chibok village, epicentre of a growing international effort to rescue the girls. Officials said he will travel on to a regional security summit in Paris at which Boko Haram will be discussed.
Jonathan is under pressure to crush the rebels, who have killed thousands in their campaign for an Islamist state, and to free the girls, whose kidnapping has sparked global outrage.
The Nigerian government has come under criticism for its slow response to the abductions.
Jonathan asked France last week to arrange a Paris security summit with neighbours Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Benin, and officials from the U.S., Britain and the European Union to discuss a coordinated response.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON Foreign ministers from 68 countries meet in Washington on Wednesday to agree on the next steps to defeat Islamic State, the first such gathering of the U.S-led military coalition since the election of President Donald Trump in November.