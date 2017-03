Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan speaks to the media on the situation in Chibok and the success of the World Economic Forum in Abuja May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan has cancelled his first visit to the village from which more than 200 schoolgirls were abducted by rebels a month ago due to security fears, a senior government source said on Friday.

Jonathan will fly on Friday from the capital Abuja to Paris for a regional summit to discuss the Boko Haram insurgency and wider insecurity and will not now make a stop in the northeastern village of Chibok, said the source.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix and Catherine Evans)