WASHINGTON Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has welcomed a U.S. offer to send an American team to Nigeria to support the government's response to the kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls by an Islamist militant group, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the American embassy in Nigeria is "prepared to form a coordination cell" that would include U.S. military personnel and law enforcement officials with expertise in investigations and hostage negotiations.

(Reporting by Will Dunham, Editing by Susan Heavey)