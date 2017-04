ABUJA Nigeria's government has removed more than 20,000 non-existent workers from its payroll following an audit, which has led to a saving of 2.29 billion naira (8.31 million pounds) from its monthly wage bill, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

It said the salary bill for February 2016 had reduced by 2.29 billion naira compared with December 2015, when it began the audit aimed at improving efficiency and reducing corruption.

