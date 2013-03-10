Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
LONDON A British hostage who was abducted along with six others in Nigeria by an Islamist group in February is believed to be dead, Britain's foreign ministry said on Sunday.
"This was an act of cold-blooded murder, which I condemn in the strongest terms," Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement.
"It is with deep sadness that I must confirm that a British construction worker ... is likely to have been killed at the hands of his captors, along with six other foreign nationals who we believe were also tragically murdered."
(Reporting by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Alison Williams)
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.