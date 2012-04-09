Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
KADUNA, Nigeria A car bomb near a church in Nigeria's northern town of Kaduna on Sunday killed at least 36 people and left 13 critically wounded, hospital staff and a Red Cross official said on Monday.
The driver attempted to force a car packed with explosives into a church compound in Kaduna but after being stopped by security he turned back and the bomb exploded by a large group of motorbike taxi riders, the police said.
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday revoked landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former Democratic President Barack Obama.
LAHORE, Pakistan A bomb blast in an upscale shopping centre in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore killed at least eight people and wounded 20 on Thursday, officials said, the latest in a surge of violence that has shaken the country.