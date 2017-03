ABUJA Nigeria said on Wednesday it had found no proof that at least 60 people were kidnapped over the weekend in another mass abduction in northeast Borno state, as some media had reported.

"Based on available facts before us there was no abduction of 60 persons in Borno state," the government's National Information Centre said in a statement.

Security forces launched an investigation after local media reported that as many as 91 people had been kidnapped over the weekend when gunmen raided villages in rural northeast Nigeria.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)