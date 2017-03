The logo of Shell is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

ABUJA Shell (RDSa.L) said on Friday that its Nigerian joint venture lifted its force majeure on natural gas supplies to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Co (NLNG) after repairing a pipeline.

The force majeure was put in place on Aug. 4 after the company discovered a leak on the Eastern Gas Gathering System (EGGS-1).

"The leak was caused by a crude theft connection, apparently installed by people who thought the line was transporting crude oil," a spokesman for Shell said in an emailed statement.

