FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shell is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

ABUJA A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from oil majors Shell (RDSa.L) and ENI (ENI.MI).

In January a court had ordered the seizure of the OPL 245 oil block and transfer of operations to the federal government on the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Shell and ENI had filed motions to dispute this.

(Reporting by Camilus Eboh; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)