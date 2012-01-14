ABUJA Nigeria's main oil workers' union will not shut down crude production as they had threatened to from Sunday while talks between unions and President Goodluck Jonathan aiming to resolve a dispute over fuel prices are ongoing, one of the main umbrella unions said.

"PENGASSEN (the oil workers union) will not shut down oil production as earlier planned for Sunday," NLC president Abdulwaheed Omar said after talks with Jonathan that have failed to reach an agreement.

The union had threatened to shut down Nigeria's 2 million barrel per day output by Sunday if the dispute wasn't resolved by then.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks)