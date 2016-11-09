U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
LAGOS Nigerian militant group Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) said on Wednesday it was behind an attack on Shell's Forcados crude pipeline a day earlier.
"Yes, NDA blew up the Forcados export pipeline," a spokesman for the group said by email when asked whether a statement announcing the attack late posted on a previously unknown Twitter account was accurate.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.