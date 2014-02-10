Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ABUJA Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has sacked his chief of staff, Mike Oghiadomhe, two senior government sources told Reuters on Monday - the latest in a wave of government changes a year ahead of elections.

Jonathan last month overhauled his military leadership and appointed 12 new cabinet ministers, while the chairman of his ruling People's Democratic Party resigned.

He is being put under pressure by the increasingly powerful opposition All Progressives Congress party ahead of what is expected to be a hotly contested presidential election next year.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Joe Brock; Editing by Kevin Liffey)