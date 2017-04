President Muhammadu Buhari addresses members of the National Working Committee during the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party at the headquarters of the party in Abuja, Nigeria July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LAGOS Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a second list of candidates for his cabinet to the upper house of parliament for approval, Senate President Bukola Saraki said on his Twitter feed on Monday.

He did not disclose the names.

Buhari submitted a first list with 21 names to the Senate earlier this month. He needs to nominate 36 candidate to fulfill the constitutional need for a minister from each of Nigeria's states.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ulf Laessing and)