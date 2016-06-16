ABUJA Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who travelled to Britain for a holiday and treatment for an ear infection, is well but will extend his break until Sunday to rest, the vice president said on Thursday.

The 73-year-old former military ruler flew to London on Monday last week to see an ear, nose and throat specialist after being examined by two doctors in Nigeria who, according to Buhari's spokesman, "recommended further evaluation, purely as a precaution".

"He is in perfect health and ready to resume work on Monday morning," Vice President Yemi Osinbajo told reporters in the capital, Abuja. He said he had spoken to Buhari late on Wednesday.

"He should take a day or two off in London and rest a bit and come back hale and hearty on Sunday and be ready for work on Monday," said Osinbajo, adding that the president was "in good condition" and "very well".

Buhari left Nigeria days after cancelling a high-profile trip to the restive Niger Delta region at the last minute and two weeks after pulling out of what would have been his first official trip to the commercial capital, Lagos.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Kevin Liffey)