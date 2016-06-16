Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
ABUJA Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who travelled to Britain for a holiday and treatment for an ear infection, is well but will extend his break until Sunday to rest, the vice president said on Thursday.
The 73-year-old former military ruler flew to London on Monday last week to see an ear, nose and throat specialist after being examined by two doctors in Nigeria who, according to Buhari's spokesman, "recommended further evaluation, purely as a precaution".
"He is in perfect health and ready to resume work on Monday morning," Vice President Yemi Osinbajo told reporters in the capital, Abuja. He said he had spoken to Buhari late on Wednesday.
"He should take a day or two off in London and rest a bit and come back hale and hearty on Sunday and be ready for work on Monday," said Osinbajo, adding that the president was "in good condition" and "very well".
Buhari left Nigeria days after cancelling a high-profile trip to the restive Niger Delta region at the last minute and two weeks after pulling out of what would have been his first official trip to the commercial capital, Lagos.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."