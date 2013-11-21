German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
ABUJA Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan received medical treatment on Thursday while on a visit to London, his office said, describing it as "precautionary" and saying his condition was not serious.
Jonathan, who turned 56 on Wednesday, was due to be at an investment meeting in London on Thursday but was not well enough to attend. He has no known serious illnesses.
"President Jonathan has since been examined by competent medical practitioners. He has been advised to rest for a few days," the presidency said in a statement.
"The Presidency wishes to assure all Nigerians that President Jonathan's condition is nothing serious and that the medical attention he has sought is only precautionary."
Jonathan, a Christian from the southern oil-producing Niger Delta, came to power in May 2010 when former President Umaru Yar'Adua died after a long-running heart condition.
Jonathan won an election in 2011 and could be the ruling party candidate again when Africa's top oil producer and second largest economy goes to the polls in early 2015.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Tim Cocks and Robin Pomeroy)
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.