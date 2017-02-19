FILE PHOTO - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja, Nigeria February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

LONDON Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari met the country's senate head in London on Sunday evening, the presidency's official Twitter account said, amid concern over the leader's month-long absence for undisclosed medical reasons.

Word of Buhari's meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki in London, their second in less than a week according to the presidency, may help alleviate worries that the leader's health is worse than officials publicly admit.

"This evening President @MBuhari met with Senate President @bukolasaraki, at Abuja House," the official @NGRPresident Twitter account wrote.

But many Nigerians are sceptical of such announcements even when accompanied by photos.

The presidency publishes almost daily pictures of 74-year-old Buhari receiving visitors in his London drawing room. He took a phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, both administrations say.

Officials refuse to disclose what is ailing Buhari, saying only that he has been having tests and is not in a serious condition.

