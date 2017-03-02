FILE PHOTO - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja, Nigeria February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

ABUJA Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on indefinite medical leave in Britain, has spoken to the King of Morocco by telephone, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

The statement was the latest reassurance from the presidency that all is well with Buhari despite concerns for his health.

King Mohammed VI called Buhari on Wednesday and the two discussed the latter's health as well as work on a Morocco-Nigeria crude oil pipeline, the spokesman said.

Buhari has been in London for six weeks on medical leave, raising questions about his capacity to govern Nigeria.

The president's office has posted pictures on social media of Buhari recuperating to allay rumours his health was worse than publicly acknowledged, though none have been published for more than a week.

For now, there is no word on when Buhari will return.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah)