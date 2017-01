Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) campaign stand behind a banner with Number 218 during a sit-out in Abuja, Nigeria May 18, 2016, after receiving news that a Nigerian teenager kidnapped by Boko Haram from her school in Chibok more than two years ago has been rescued.... REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA Nigeria will continue its military operations against Boko Haram, its information minister said on Thursday, after the jihadist group released 21 girls kidnapped in the northern town of Chibok in 2014.

Lai Mohammed also told reporters the government did not swap any Boko Haram prisoners for the release of the girls, who would be brought to the capital Abuja later on Thursday.

