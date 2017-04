ABUJA Nigeria will make it a priority to allow a teenager from Chibok found two years after being kidnapped by Boko Haram militants to go back to school, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

"Amina must be able to go back to school," Buhari said at a meeting with the girl, her mother and officials in the presidential villa.

He was referring to Amina Ali Darsha Nkeki, a schoolgirl who was flown in from the northeast regional capital Maiduguri. Officials confirmed she was one of 219 girls abducted from a government school in Chibok in April 2014.

